Robert "Pete" Hubbard, 57, of Berea, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 22nd, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY.
Pete was born in Manchester, KY on October 8, 1965, a son of the late Doshia Hubbard and the late Robert Brumley.
Pete is survived by his wife, Donna Baker Hubbard; and his children: Rachael Rawlins and husband Justin, and Daniel Hubbard and wife Brenda, all of Berea.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Addison Leigh Hubbard, Weston Cole Struss, and Leoncio David Benitez-Hubbard; and his brothers and sisters: John Henry Hubbard and wife Agnes of Manchester, Frank Downey and wife Rosalind of Georgetown, Lula Mae Sizemore of Manchester, and Dora Jean Brumley of Manchester.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26th at Britton Funeral Home, with Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
