Robert Shannon Root, age 51 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, July 27, 1971 in Oneida, Kentucky to Robert and Barbara (Stevens) Root. He was a member of New Beginning Community Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brother: Jason Root and these cousins: Yasmine Stevens, Zoe Beth Stevens, Terah Cofield, and Aimalie Hicks. Also surviving is a special aunt and caregiver: Faye Hicks.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Barbara Root.
Funeral Services for Robert Shannon Root will be conducted on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Stevens, Rev. Todd Hicks and Bro. Dennis Cotton will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.