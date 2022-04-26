Robert Taylor Gray, 60, of Beattyville, KY, passed away Sunday, April 24th, at his home.
Robert was born in Manchester, KY on March 9, 1962, a son of the late Clarence and America Henson Gray.
Robert is survived by his children: James Gray and wife Candace of London, Robert Brandon Gray of Corbin, Jeremiah Gray of Breathitt County, Trish Little of Beattyville, Melissa Clemmons of Tennessee, Renee Swift of Jackson, Alice Gray of Jackson, and Shella Eagle.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Lonnie Gray, Luke Gray, Belle Townsley, and Linda Mills; and by his grandchildren: Jaythan Gray, Evan Gray, America Gray, Bill Shannon Moore, Grace Gray, Branson Gray, Trenton Seals, Paisley Seals, Skylar Seals, Brianna Swift, Jacob Swift, Ryan Lovins, Dustin Lovins, and A. J. Eagle.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Johnny Gray, Don Gray, Earl Gray, Minnie Jones, Beatrice Caldwell, Kathlene Davis, and Lula Boyd.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery on Lost Fork Road.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26th at Britton Funeral Home.
