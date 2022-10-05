Robert Wallace Bricker, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, September 29th, at his home.
Robert was born in Detroit, MI on September 11, 1952, a son of the late Beverly Betham and Wallace Vern Bricker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Bricker.
Robert is survived by two daughters: Jennifer and Christie, both of Texas; and by his brother and sister, Greg (Rox) and Sandy (Bill).
Robert was grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle to many. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Cindy; his good friend, Wallace; his special niece, Jaimie, and his nephews: Scott, Cody, and Carter
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
