Robert William Baker was born July 30, 1985 in Hamilton, Ohio and departed this life April 22, 2021 in Amelia, Ohio, at the age of 35. He was the son of Robert Bruce Baker of Ohio and Shiri (Wilson) Smith of Tyner.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived his fiance’ Cassie Cobb of Ohio; by two children, Levi Everett Baker of Ohio and Adriana Hammer of Ohio and by his God son Michael Amex of Sand Gap. He is also survived by four siblings, Shellie Wilson of Clay County, Michael Scott Baker, Colton Baker and Cami Baker all of Ohio. He is also survived by five step siblings, Jennifer Morrison, Crystal Stafford and Danny Spencer all of Ohio and Brittany Oliver and Ashley Smith both of Kentucky. Rob was blessed with the following nieces and nephews, Kaden, Allie, Maddie, Jordan, Pierce and Cameron.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf officiating. Burial to follow in the Clark Cemetery. Pallbearers: Michael Baker, Michael Amex, Randy Smith, James Grosser, Colton Baker, Dylan Fannin, Phillip Brewer and Brandon Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.