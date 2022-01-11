Robert William Fentress, Jr., 75, widower of Bonita Shaw Fentress, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky to the late Robert William and Frances Marie Crosby Fentress on August 19, 1946. Mr. Fentress was a Professional Land Surveyor and Division Director for the Kentucky Board of Engineers and Land Surveyors with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort, long time board member of Kentucky Highlands Investment Group and Kentucky Association of Professional Surveyors (KAPS).
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Danita Fentress-Laird, Lexington; granddaughter, Lauren Fentress, Lexington; and sisters, Kay Stanton, Leitchfield and Omeida Roberts, Ocala, Florida.
In addition to his parents and wife of 56 years, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Neil Fentress.
Visitation was held on Saturday, January 8th with a Memorial Service to immediately following at Memorial Baptist Church in Frankfort, KY 40601. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the Leitchfield High School Class of ‘64, c/o Doug Anderson, 600 Dorsey, Louisville, KY 40223. www.clarklegacycenter.com
