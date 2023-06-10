Robert Young, Jr., age 54 departed this life on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on Saturday, November 9, 1968 in Red Bird, Kentucky to Robert Young, Sr. and Ruth (Hooker) Kurtz. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sisters and brother: Amanda Helen, Billy Hayre and Vicki Renee Davis. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Young, Sr. and Ruth (Hooker) Kurtz; and one brother: James Young.
Funeral Services for Robert Young, Jr. will be conducted on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. David Sizemore will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Saturday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
