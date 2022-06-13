Roberta "Robbie" Jackson, age 47, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at her home.
Robbie is survived by her husband Brandon Jackson, and the following children: Katelane Baker, Arion Henson, Brayden Jackson, and Ethan Jackson all of Manchester, and two grandchildren Kayleigh and Carleigh Baker.
She is also survived by a special sister Chasity Smith, her Second Mother Maggie Bowling, one son-in-law Trent Baker, her mother and father in law Mary and Bruce Jackson, Aunt Bonita Charles, three special friends Tracy Reed, Dixie Stewart, and Chasity Sizemore as well as a host of other special family and friends.
Robbie is preceded in death by her daughter Leigha Grace Jackson and her parents Marion Bowling and Sylvia Sandlin.
The funeral service for Robbie will be held 1 PM Friday June 17th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Thursday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
