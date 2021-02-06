Laurel County deputies charged a former Clay County man on multiple charges.
Sheriff's Deputy Hobie daugherty along with Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Landry Collett and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Stephen Wayne Roberts age 44 of Daisy Dr., London early Friday morning February 5, 2021 at approximately 12:38 AM.
The arrest occurred on Daisy Drive approximately 2 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an irate male allegedly slumped over the wheel of his vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a subject beside his vehicle and observed a pistol barrel protruding from his jacket.
Deputies determined that this individual was under the influence. Upon disarming this subject, deputies learned that this individual was a convicted felon. This subject stated that the firearm was his wife's and he was bringing it to her however the handgun was in a holster which was ran through his belt.
Deputies also located this individual in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and pills including oxycodone and Suboxone. Stephen Wayne Roberts was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
