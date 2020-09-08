Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 8, 2020 at approximately 8:05 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Lloyd Roberts, 53 of Windy Hill Road. The arrest occurred off of East Highway 577 when Chief Jones and Deputy Whitehead was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male outside of a residence refusing to leave. Upon arrival, the subject was located and determined to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Lloyd Roberts, 53 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
