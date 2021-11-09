Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 8, 2021 at approximately 5:50 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Mark Roberts, 56 of Bridge Street. The arrest occurred at Speedway while Deputies were attempting to refuel their patrol cars the subject started yelling obscene and racial slurs toward deputies. Contact was made with the subject and a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from the subject. While being placed under arrest the subject began to fight deputies and after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest. While being transported to the Clay County Detention Center the above mentioned subject kept repeating how when he got out of jail he was going to kill the police and their families.
Mark Roberts, 56 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st or 2nd Offense
• Resisting Arrest
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Menacing
