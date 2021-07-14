Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 13, 2021 at approximately 2:26 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Brooke Robinson, 24 of Robinson Creek. The arrest occurred on Coal Hollow Road when Deputy Brumley came into contact with the above mentioned subject and was arrested on two Clay County District Court Warrants.
Brooke Robinson, 24 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
