A man is charged with murder following a shooting on Ky 80 west of London Wednesday afternoon.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that Brian Eldridge, 46, of 1499 Robinson Creek Road, is charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Witnesses say a man in a black car shot another man and fled towards Pulaski County. Eldridge was apprehended a short time later by officers.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
