Elite Company, that’s what Connor Robinson joined last week when he broke the 2,000 point threshold in a win over Middlesboro.
The senior joins program legends Gary Gregory and Richie Farmer as the only Tigers to ever score over 2,000 points in their careers.
Robinson was honored before the tip-off of Clay’s game against Jackson County in the 49th District semi-finals Monday night.
The 2,000 point club has a very limited membership in Clay County’s tradition rich program with the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Four Lady Tiger/Tigerette players broke the threshold in their careers; Kaylee Mathis, Jayme Gilbert, Whitney Jackson and Kim Jones.
