Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Patrick Roby age 49 of Manchester early Saturday morning February 6, 2021 at approximately 1:23 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road approximately 2 miles east of London following an investigation conducted into an incident which allegedly occurred in a gravel parking lot after this subject allegedly intentionally drove his vehicle into the parking lot there hitting a male subject with his vehicle.
Then, this subject allegedly exited his vehicle and kicked the male subject in the head. Apparently, the incident was related to domestic issues.
Patrick Roby was charged with assault – first-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. The male victim that was struck by the vehicle was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of serious injuries. Investigators assisting for the Sheriff's office included: Detective Robert Reed who is the case officer, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.