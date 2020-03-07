(GREENVILLE, Sc.) -- Immediately after the Vols defeated Missouri to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Women’s SEC Tournament, Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was asked what she remembered about her team’s regular-season loss to Kentucky.
“We’ll start with Rhyne Howard,” said the former Vol standout who’s now in her first year as coach. “Yes, I remember Rhyne Howard. Defensively we were just a step behind everything they were doing. She was coming off screens. She was open.”
Howard, if you remember, dropped 37 on Rocky Top in that earlier meeting. Like her coach, Matthew Mitchell, the SEC Player of the Year has bigger goals in mind this time around. Sure, she gets a thrill whenever she beats her home-state rival, but I’ve got a feeling that Rhyne’s here in Greenville ultimately to ensure that her team wins the tournament.
“I’m just hoping to avenge last year,” she reminded me. “We went one and out. I know it’s not going to be the case this year. We didn’t come here for a day trip. We’ve prepared all season for this.”
Kentucky (22-7, 11-6 SEC) did not disappoint. The 3rd-seeded Wildcats’ rolled to an 86-65 victory over 6th-seeded Tennessee (21-10, 11-7 SEC) in what was arguably Kentucky’s best performance of the year. Howard, as she’s done for most of the season, led the Wildcats with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals. She also threw in 4 assists for good measure. Tatyana Wyatt added 14 points, and Sabrina Haines chipped in 12 in a total team effort.
Kentucky matched the much-bigger Vols on the glass with each team pulling down 36 boards, but it was the Cats’ energy and aggressiveness on defense that set the tone early on. For the night, Kentucky scored 19 points on 19 Tennessee turnovers. Throw in 11-of-24 shooting from behind the arc and you can see why the rout was on.
“We’ve won a bunch of games over the years in this tournament, and I can’t remember one where I was more proud of how hard the players fought and hustled tonight from the opening tip,” Matthew Mitchell said afterwards. “Really started the game with tremendous energy and focus and tenacity.”
Coach should know. These kind of performances don’t come around very often—performances where your team does everything virtually the way you draw it up.
Force turnovers—check.
Make shots—check.
Rebound the ball—check.
Make crisp passes—check.
Run the floor—check.
Silence Rocky Top—check.
At the end of the evening, a predominantly orange crowd left Bon Secours Arena having seen enough. Enough of Rhyne Howard. Enough of Matthew Mitchell. Enough of Kentucky.
Make no mistake about it, these Cats are in it to win it. Next up: Mississippi State in the semifinal round. The 2nd-seeded Bulldogs easily dispatched LSU 79-49 earlier in the evening.
Dr. John Huang is a regular columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
