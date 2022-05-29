Mr. Rodney DeWayne Smallwood, age 46 departed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. He was born Friday, December 3, 1976 in Red Bird, Kentucky to Wayne and Linda Sizemore Smallwood.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Tammy Smith Smallwood, his children: Dawson Spurlock and Donovan Spurlock, 3 grandchildren, his parents: Wayne and Linda Smallwood and his brother: Brandon Lee Smallwood and his wife Patsy as well as his nieces and nephews: Kason Lee Smallwood, known as Bill, Kennedy Larah Smallwood and Kynlee Addison Smallwood.
Funeral Services for Rodney DeWayne Smallwood will be conducted on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Carmon Brewer will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Penn Smallwood Cemetery in the Sand Hill Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6 PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
