Rodney Gibbs, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, March 26th, at his home.
Rodney was born in Manchester, KY on January 17, 1982, a son of Marcella Smith Revis and Harvey Gibbs.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marcella and Bruce Revis; his father, Harvey Gibbs; and his children: Mackenzie Faythe Gibbs, Caiden Lee Gibbs, and Weston Tate Gibbs, all of Manchester.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.