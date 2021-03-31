Rodney Gibbs, 39, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, March 26th, at his home. 

Rodney was born in Manchester, KY on January 17, 1982, a son of Marcella Smith Revis and Harvey Gibbs. 

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marcella and Bruce Revis; his father, Harvey Gibbs; and his children: Mackenzie Faythe Gibbs, Caiden Lee Gibbs, and Weston Tate Gibbs, all of Manchester. 

No services are scheduled at this time. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

