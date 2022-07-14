On July 12, 2022 at approximately 09:30 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Whitehead and Deputy Grubb arrested Timothy Rodriguez, 27 of North Highway 11. The arrest occurred on Buzzard Road when Deputies encountered the above mentioned subject trespassing on private property and was cutting trees illegally.
Timothy Rodriguez, 27 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking- All Others
• Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree
• Menacing
