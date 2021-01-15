LAWRENCEVILLE — Roger B. Arnett, age 59, of Lawrenceville, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at his residence. 

He was born on Feb. 14, 1961 in Hyden, Kentucky, the son of Beve and Alice (Barger) Arnett.

Roger was a carpenter. He had attended the Oneida Baptist Church in Oneida, Kentucky.

Preceding him in death were: his parents; and one brother, Beve Arnet, Jr.

Survivors include: one son, Kevin Arnett of Owenton, Kentucky; four sisters, Patricia Gibson of Manchester, Kentucky; Edith Wright and husband, Michael of Sumner; Mary Jackson of Havana, Arkansas; and Betty Wright and husband, Jack of Lawrenceville; one grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The body will be cremated and no services will be conducted. 

Emmons-Macey and Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville is in charge of the arrangements.

Please visit www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com to view the tribute and to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Arnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you