Roger Carnahan Hatton, 77, went to be with his Lord, Friday, May 6, 2022. He was surrounded by loving family and under expert care at Shanti Niketan Hospice House, Glasgow, KY, when he passed away. Roger was born to the late Robert Carnahan Hatton and the late Marjorie Aileen Black Hatton on December 4, 1944, Chicago, IL. He was a Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church, Clewiston, FL.
He was raised in Pahokee, FL, and attended Pahokee High School; was graduated from Darlington School, Rome, GA ('62); and received a B.S., Business Agriculture, from University of Florida ('66).
Roger was a stalwart farmer, business innovator, people-builder, and change-maker in South Florida and South Georgia. His father founded R.C. Hatton Farms in the 1930s and Roger incorporated the business in 1964. He and his sister, Carol, grew the business substantially during the 1970s and 1980s. In recent years, Roger and Paul Allen formed new ventures: Performance NAPA Auto & Truck Parts and Performance Packaging. The multifaceted enterprise is still headquartered in Pahokee, FL.
R.C. Hatton and their team have likely touched you. Their parts, equipment, and exceptional service have kept countless vehicles on the road and many operations' fleets and machinery functioning at full throttle. If you like fresh sweet corn, green beans, or cabbage, there is a good chance you've enjoyed theirs. If you've eaten pure cane sugar, there's no doubt they've sweetened moments in your life.
Roger was an intellectual with an exuberant spirit. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, travel, his antique car collection, learning things deeply, and seeing visions and projects through.
Roger is survived by his wife of 29 years, Denise Inman Hatton, and their son, Jonathan Adsit Hatton; his previous wife of 22 years, Jo Britton Hatton, and their four children: Sarah Isolde Hatton and Laura Clay Hatton; Robert Carnahan "Rob" (Sharon) Hatton and son Calvin Carnahan Hatton; and Amy Hatton (William Chase "Chuck," M.D.) Thornbury and children, Britton Grace and William Chase III; two sisters, Roberta Hatton Salvatore and Carol Mae Hatton Arline; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Hatton and Thor Hatton.
A Celebration of Life visitation took place on Tuesday, May 10th from 5-7pm, Milward-Man O' War, Lexington, KY. Services were held on Wednesday, May 11th, Manchester, KY: viewing from 11:00-11:30am, Britton Funeral Home; graveside service at 12pm, Manchester Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Allen and Dan Allen; and Aaron Congleton, Dale Helvey, Trip Whidden and Silvestre Corona.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 10am, First United Methodist Church, Clewiston, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Care (https://firstcareforlife.com/), Dunklin Memorial Church (https://www.dunklin.org/donate), Oneida Baptist Institute (https://www.oneidaschool.org/), or Asbury University (https://www.asbury.edu/) are encouraged.
