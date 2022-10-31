Roger Dale Jones, age 68 departed this life on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, September 24, 1954 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky to Luther Jones and Flossie Byrant Price.
He leaves to mourn his passing his special companion of over 30 years Mossie Minton, his children: Flossie Jones Miller and Gary, Connie Reid and Chris, James Luther Jones and Stacy, William Jones, Michael Jones, Walter Minton and Freddie Minton as well as his grandchildren: Aaron Reid, Sarah Reid, Dallas Katrina Jones, Addison Jones, Lyndsay Kate Jones, Kevin Minton, Derrick Minton and Tiffany Minton Smith, his great grandchildren: Allison Mae Reid and Karlie Rose Reid and his brother: Charles Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Luther Jones and Flossie Price, his step father: Steve Price, his brothers: Thomas Jones and Montel Jones and his sister: Patricia Eversole.
Funeral Services for Roger Dale Jones will be conducted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Thomas Gene Vanhoose will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Price Cemetery in the Price Hollow Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.