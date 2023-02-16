Roger Dale McQueen was born May 16, 1948, in Clay County and departed this life Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Bradford Square in Frankfort at the age of 74. He was the son of the late Hubert & Sofia (Burns) McQueen.
Roger is survived by three children, Lisa McQueen of Annville, Roger Lee (Judy) McQueen of Annville and Kimberly McQueen Wynn of Berea and by a sister Veda Tankersley of Ohio. He was blessed with three grandchildren, April Rice, Samantha Roberts (Austin) and Leigha Barnett (Tyler) and by five great grandchildren, Taylor Young, Eli Isaacs, Elsie Roberts and Mairead Roberts and Ezekiel Barnett.
In addition to his parents, Roger was also preceded in death by three siblings, Doris Robinson, R.G. McQueen and Layton McQueen.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. officiating. Burial to follow in the McQueen Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jr. McQueen, Raymond McQueen, Scott McQueen, Rodney McQueen, Darrell Hacker and Tommy Parker. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
