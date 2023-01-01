Roger Frazier, age 69 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Friday, January 9, 1953 in Oneida to Dewy and Ella Lee Frazier.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Betty Smith Frazier, his children: Robin Carpenter and Geno of Manchester, Jeremiah Frazier and Bobbie of Corbin, Daniel Frazier of Manchester and Christopher Frazier of Karen of London, his grandchildren: Trevor Carpenter, Logan Carpenter, Travis Frazier, Charity Carpenter, Ella Frazier, Nevaeh Frazier, Payden Frazier, Brackston Frazier, Tayonna Frazier and Shylen Frazier and his great grandchild: Grayson Carpenter. Also surviving are his sisters: Jean Bray, Catherine Henson and Madgalene Lawson.
He is preceded in death by his father: Dewy Frazier, his mother: Ella Lee Frazier, his sisters: Dathia (Daisy) Hensley and Nancy Frazier and his brother: Bradley Frazier.
Funeral Services for Roger Frazier will be conducted on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jerry Holland and Rev. Jerry McKinley Holland will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in the Hounchell Bend Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
