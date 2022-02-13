Roger Napier, age 56 departed this life on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Saturday, December 25, 1965 in Hyden, Kentucky.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Tammy Stevens Napier, his son: Tyler Napier, his grandchild: Addison Brandi Lynn Napier, his mother: Polly Keen as well as his sisters: Paige Keen and Michelle Napier.
He is preceded in death by his daughter: Brandi Nicole Napier.
There will not be any services held at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.