Roger Rice, age 74, departed this life on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on Saturday, June 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to the union of Ralph and Majorie Jones Rice. He was a retired telephone company lineman, Retired 1st Sergeant with the US Army Reserve, former member of the Manchester City Council, Past Master of the Clay Masonic Lodge #798, an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, and was a charter member and Deacon of Lyttleton Baptist Church as well as a long time member of the Manchester Fire Department.
Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Brenda Brown Rice and his children; Kevin L. Rice and wife Christy and Traci Rice White and husband Charlie, his grandchildren; Jordan White (McKayla), Katelyn Rudder (Austin), Casey Rice and Rachel Rice; his great grandchildren; Caroline Clay White and Wyatt Kyle Rudder. Also surviving are these brothers and sister; Dennis Rice (Becky), Roy Rice (Vanda) and Pam Rice (Steve Cottrell).
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Majorie Rice.
Funeral Services for Roger Rice will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Lyttleton Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Roberts, Rev. Roger Williams, Rev. John Boley and Rev. John "Boo" Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery in the Lyttleton Community. Military honors will be performed by Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 868 Manchester.
The family of Roger Rice will receive friends and loved ones at the Rominger Funeral Home on Friday, March 18, 2022 after 6:00 P.M. A Masonic service will be held at 8:00 P.M. on Friday at the Rominger Funeral Home by Clay Masonic Lodge #798. The Rice family will also receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour of 1:00 P.M. the Lyttleton Baptist Church.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
