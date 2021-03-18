Romain Henson, 84, of Tyner, KY, passed away Sunday, March 14th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Romain was born in Clay County, KY on December 14, 1936, a daughter of the late Charlie and Della Jones Wagers.
Romain is survived by two daughters: Connie Marcum and husband Charles of Tyner, and Marlene Pennington and husband Charles of Manchester.
She is also survived by two sisters: America Napier of Manchester, and Hester Smith of London, her grandchildren: Jessica (Travis) Adams, Jennifer (Mike) Allen, Courtney (Jason) Hoskins, Charles Cody Marcum, Stephanie (Shannon) Mitchell; and great-grandchildren: Blake Collins, Adriana Allen, Michael Lee Allen, Emma Hoskins, Aubrey Hoskins, Nala Marcum, Ciara Mitchell, and Paisley Mitchell.
In addition to her parents, Romain was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Steve Wagers, Chester Wagers, Jim Wagers, Mary Ann Smith, and Juanita Henson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole and James Wagers officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Cemetery on Elk Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
