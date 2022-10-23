Ronald Dean Collins, age 47 of Manchester was born in Beverly, KY on September 4, 1975 to the late Roland “Ronnie” and Louis Henson Collins and departed this life on October 19, 2022 in the Norton Health Care Center in Louisville. He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed his dog Sissy, watching movies, Gensenging, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his grandparents: Jesse and Betty Collins and Price and Litha Henson; and a host of close Cousins preceded him in death.
Ronald is survived by a special loving friend: Jennifer Collins of Big Creek; a brother: Bennie Collins of Big Creek; 3 sisters: Melanie Collins Bowling and husband Eric, Shelia Birchfield and husband John Henry, and Rhonda Williams and husband Russell all of Big Creek; 2 special Aunts; Brenda Bowling who was like a mother to him, and Sandra Collins both of Big Creek; nieces: Erica Bowling and Erin Bowling, and 5 other nieces; 2 nephews; a very special great nephew: Easton Allen; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends to mourn his passing.
Ronalds request was that no one should be sad, but that all should be happy for he is now walking with the Lord and all should know that he loves them.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald Dean Collins will be conducted in the Big Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Myron Boone officiating. Burial will follow in the Polly Marcum Cemetery with Eric Bowling, Russell Williams, Bennie Collins, John Henry Birchfield, Brent Collins, Travis Layton, and Trever Birchfield serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Big Creek Baptist Church from 6:00 P.M. on Saturday to the funeral hour at 2 on Sunday.
To the loving family of Mr. Ronald Dean Collins, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
