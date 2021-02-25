Ronald Foster, 86, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Sunday, February 21st, at his home.
Ronald was born in Sterns, KY on April 21, 1934, a son of the late Dave and Alice Martin Foster.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Suddie Hyde Foster.
Ronald is survived by his son, Bill Foster and wife Dedra of Big Creek; his daughter, Shirley Sellman of Florence, KY; and by 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Orvalee Foster, Arnold Foster, James David Foster, Geneva Foster, Ima Jean Foster, Rose Mary Foster, and Vicky Foster.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Foster, Jr., and his brother, Donald Foster.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
