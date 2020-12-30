Ronald Gary McNeal, age 75, of Monticello, KY, passed away Saturday, December 26th, at the Golden Years Nursing Home in Monticello, KY.
Ronald was born on July 24th,1945 in Big Creek, KY.
He is preceded in death by his father Glenn Emerson McNeal.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Marylyn Bowling Brashear. The following brothers and sisters: Lemuel Brashear of Hamilton, OH, David Brashear (Diane) of Maineville, OH, Timothy Brashear (Vickie) of Morrow, OH, Judy Deaton (Hobert) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Mary Brashear of Cincinnati, OH. As well as one sister-in-law, Marsha Brashear of Maineville, OH.
In addition to his father, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother James Brashear. As well as his maternal grandparents, Mary and James Lawrence Bowling.
A graveside service for Ronald McNeal will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 31st, at the Spencer Branch Cemetery on Big Creek, with Steve Young officiating.
