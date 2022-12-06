Mr. Ronald Ledford passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the age of 90 years old at his home. He was born on Sunday, December 27, 1931 in Oneida, Kentucky to Cal and Bertha Ledford. He worked for 31 years in the Sharonville area of Cincinnati, Ohio for the Ford Motor Company and retired with a good working record. He also served for 2 years in the United States Army where he served in the Korean War, a member of the Sizerock Baptist Church and loved tending to his bees, coon hunting, walking the hills to find Ginseng and sitting on the front porch admiring the beautiful mountains with his loving wife Margie.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 66 years: Margie Ledford, his daughters: Brenda Sue Felts of Hamilton, Ohio and Karen Bella (Mike) of Hamilton, Ohio, his sons: Russell Ledford (Veronica) of Frankfort, Kentucky and Rick Ledford of Oneida, Kentucky as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren and his sister: Zara Mathis. Ronald loved all of his family very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Cal and Bertha Ledford, his daughter: Diane Ledford and other brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald Ledford will be conducted on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Abner and Carl Barnes will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery in the Bullskin Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
