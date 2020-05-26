Mr. Ronald N. Gaebel, age 70 departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, September 20, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Walter and Josephine Gaebel. He was an electrician and a veteran of the United States Navy.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: Westley Gaebel and Robert Gaebel, his grandson: Westley Ryan Hoskins and these brothers and sisters: Terry Allen, Jean Friend and Roger Gaebel.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Josephine Gaebel.
A celebration of life for Mr. Ronald N. Gaebel will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
