Mr. Ronald Napier, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sunday, December 16, 1945 in Manchester to the union of Sherman and Della Napier. He was a retired coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved wife of over 44 years Betty Gregory Napier, his daughter: Crystal R. Smith and her fiancé Daniel Jones, his son: Bradley Napier and his wife Lynsey, 2 very special grandchildren: MaKayla Smith and Kinsley Napier and 2 special nieces: Cassandra Mills and Carrie Allen. Also surviving are these brothers and sister: Wayne Napier, Rometta Sibert, Louetta Sibert, Willie Napier and Renus Napier as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Sherman and Della Napier, his sisters: Loretta Gibbs and Shirley Gibson and his brothers: Wendell Napier and Earl Napier.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Ronald Napier will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
