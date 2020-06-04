Mr. Ronald W. Hensley, age 73 departed this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on Friday, April 18, 1947 in Oneida, Kentucky to Herschel and Magdalene VanOver Hensley. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 where he was assigned to the 18th Fighter Wing on Okinawa for 18 months during 1966 and 1967, in direct support of the Vietnam War. Ronald was awarded and received the USAF Good Conducted Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Ronald was honorably discharged in 1968. He was a life member of the VFW Post 7606 and also a life member of the DAV Chapter 137 of Manchester. After discharge from the military, Ronald worked for the Kentucky Highway Department district office in Manchester until his retirement in 1992.
Ronald Hensley is the son of Herschel Hensley, a World War II veteran and the grandson of William Henry Hensley, a World War I veteran. All three have honorable discharges and are proud to have been a service to their country.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Wanda Webb Hensley and a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Herschel and Magdalene Hensley.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ronald W. Hensley will be conducted on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Baker will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
