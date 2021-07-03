Ronnie G. Swafford, 63, of Columbia, Kentucky, passed away on June 30th, 2021. 

Ronnie is formerly of Clay County, Kentucky. He is the son of the late Stanley Marvin and Margaret Swafford. 

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Kathy Swafford. By his 3 children: Ronald (Tasha) Swafford, Amy Lynn Swafford Caudill both of Clarksville, TN, and David (Melisha) Hacker of London, KY. 

By the following grandchildren: Amber (Chris) Collier, Ariel Estep, Hunter Swafford, and Jace Caudill. And 2 great-grandchildren: Lux and Luka Collier. He is also survived by one brother, Gary Swafford. 

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Swafford, Ronald Swafford, Larry Swafford, and Randall Swafford. 

Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Golden Smith Jr officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family will gather at Horse Creek Baptist Church after the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Swafford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you