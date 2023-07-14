Ronnie Harris, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 12th, at his home.
Ronnie was born in Clay County, KY, on December 15th, 1956, a son of the late John and Sylvania Sams Harris.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Judy Burkhart Harris.
He is also survived by the following sons and daughters: Ronnie L. Harris and wife Jeanne of Indiana, Billy J. Harris of Manchester, Betty Lou Roark and husband Rod of Manchester, Autumn C. Harris of Corbin, and Shannon D. Harris; by the following grandchildren: Devin L. Harris, Makayla Y. Harris, Shelby Roark, Harley Roark, Raven Roark, Kimmie Roark, Bailey Roark, Jayden Roark, Aiyanna Roark , Joseph Roark, Maddie Roark, John Lee Roark, Macey Roark, and Trenton A. Harris; and by the following brothers and sister: Sherman Harris of Indiana, Ralph Harris of Manchester, Leonard Harris of Indiana, Raymond Harris of Manchester, Lois Harris of Indiana, and Cindy Rickett of Manchester; a special nephew: Donald Wayne Lunsford.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Ishmael Harris, R.J. Harris, Kermit Harris, Colson Harris, Roscoe Harris, Della Reed, and Dorothy Lunsford.
Services for Ronnie will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 19th, at Britton Funeral Home with Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Hutchinson Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation for Ronnie will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 18th, at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.