Ronnie Joe Ballard, 57, of Georgetown, KY passed away November 23, 2022. The son of J.B. and Jane Ballard, he was born August 26, 1965 and raised in Mt. Sterling. He was a 1983 Montgomery County Graduate and a mechanic by trade.
He is preceded in death by both parents and is survived by two sisters; Anita Ballard and Becky Seales, a nephew, Waylon Seales and an aunt, Ann Ballard, all of Mt. Sterling. He is also survived by John and Anna Lee Smith of Sudith, Deno Botkins of Manchester, KY along with numerous cousins.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are placed in the care of Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals.
Published by Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals on Nov. 25, 2022.
