Mr. Ronnie Napier, age 63 departed this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, October 2, 1957 in Manchester, Kentucky to Theo and Edith Mitchell Napier. He worked in the coal mines for over 26 years and is a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Barbara Smith Napier, his children: Peggy Sue Asher, Ronnie Napier, Jr., Shawn Napier and his wife Donna and Courtney Napier and his grandchildren: Sierra Taylor, Alexia Ann Napier, Cameron, Shawn, Bradley, Colton, Colby, Trenton, Trinity, Cayden Napier and Addisyn Rose Dezarn. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Polly Keen, Ernest Napier, Mae Smith and Geraldine Cowens.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Theo and Edith Napier, his brothers: Eugene Napier, Elder Ray Napier, Theo Napier, Jr. and Willie Napier and his sisters: Juanita Smith and Audrey Weber.
According to the Governor’s COVID mandate, funeral service, visitation and burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
