Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Cyruss McVey along with Deputy Josh Velasco, Deputy Charlie Johnson, and K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested two subjects off Marydell Road approximately 8 miles east of London on Thursday afternoon March 2, 2023 at approximately 3:37 PM. The two individuals were found to be wanted on outstanding warrants and were identified as:
- Staci Cheyenne Savage age 25 of Root’s Branch Rd., Manchester charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher. Sizemore age 38 of Twin Branch Rd., London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
