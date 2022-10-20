Rosa Alice Doyle Harris Jones, age 88 departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Wednesday, September 19, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky to Ford and Martha Martin Doyle.
She leaves to mourn her passing her nephew: James Davidson, her step-daughter: Louise Goins and other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ford and Martha Doyle, her siblings: Gracie Campbell, Ada Lunsford and Foy Doyle, her first husband: Walter Harris, her second husband: Marion Jones and her step-daughter: Von Minton.
Funeral Services for Rosa Alice Doyle Harris Jones will be conducted on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joey Burns will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
