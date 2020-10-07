Rosa Ball ( Fischesser ) Heuser was born on December 30th 1940 In Clay Co., Kentucky and Passed Peacefully in her sleep on October 6th 2020 at her home In Holiday Florida.
Rosa leaves behind one Daughter, Erma ( Ball ) Woods Schultz of New Port Richey, Florida. One Sister Edith ( Ball ) Byrd Caudill of Holiday, Florida and Brother Herbert Ball of Manchester Kentucky. She leaves behind her beloved Grandchildren - Kimberly Jackson , William Burger , Greg Burger , Gene Lee and Julie Ball. She also leaves behind Step Son’s Gary, Robert, and James Gundrum and Brenda ( Gundrum ) Beck. She had 11 GreatGrandChildren - Andrew Ball, Katelyn Jackson, Coty Jackson, Raylynn Burger, Zachary Burger, Drake Lee, Carter Burger, Maddie Lee, Will Burger, Avery Burger and Lilly (Burger) Mullins. She also had Two GreatGreatGrandChildren Natalie and Ashton Ball. Rosa also leaves to mourn her passing many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rosa is preceded in death by her Daughter Amanda Jean( Fischesser ) Lee ,Step Son Thomas Gundrum. Her loving parents Harvey and Edna Ball. By Husbands William Fischesser and Peter Heuser. Her Brother Arthur Ball, Sister’s Mae Patterson and Emily Grubb.Nephew’s Randy Ball and Carl Patterson. Niece’s Gloria ( Byrd ) Hoskins and Mildred ( Patterson ) Hicks.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring at her birthplace in Manchester, Kentucky and Laid to rest beside her family and loved ones in Ball Cemetery.
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
