Rosa Garrison of Crawfordsville, IN, “Another Child of God gone home.”
Rosa was born January 20, 1976, to Dan and Rosie Henson in Manchester, KY. She departed this world on August 30, 2021, at the UK Hospital.
She is survived by her faithful and devoted husband, Harold Wayne Garrison.
Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters and their families: Ronnie and Lucy Henson and their sons and grandchildren - Daniel and Domonica Henson and their daughters - Skyleigh and Dani; Ronnie Lee Henson and his sons, Myklah and Elijah; and Archie and Brittany Henson; Nursie Henson, Stacy Henson all of Manchester, KY; Charlotte and Owen Marcum of Jackson County and their sons and grandchildren - Andrew and Cierra Stivers and their children - Keira, Dan, Jace and Holden; and Kenton Stivers of Fort Riley, KS; Howard Henson and his daughter, Scarlett; and Clarence Henson and his sons and grandchild - Chandler and Clarence Jr. and his daughter - Madeline Henson.
She also leaves surviving a special niece, Rosie Henson of Manchester, KY. Also surviving are the following nephews and nieces: Todd and Erica Garrison and their children - Daniel, Kay-kay, and Derek; Benjamin Garrison and Tracy and their son, Benjamin Jr.; and Nancy Garrison and her children – Taylor and Dylan.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Rosie Henson and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ben and Ruby Garrison and her brother-in-law, Danny Garrison.
Services for Rosa will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home, with Barry Hubbard, Beulah Kemp, and Donnie McKissic officiating. Burial will follow in the Birch Cemetery on Crawfish Road in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, September 3rd, at Britton Funeral Home.
