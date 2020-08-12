Rosa Lee Mills, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, August 10th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
Rosa was born in Clay County, KY on October 10, 1956, a daughter of the late Roberta (Jackson) and Bill Stewart.
She is survived by her husband, M. D. Mills, her daughter, Clarlisa Mills, her sons, Landy Mills and Allen Wayne Mills, all of Manchester; and by the following brothers and sisters: Edd Stewart and wife Barb Stewart of Manchester, Ledford Stewart and wife Rosemary Stewart of Corbin, Sally Smith and husband Wesley Smith of Bell County, Cleo Metcalf and late husband David Metcalf of Corbin, Virgie Hall and husband John Hall of Middlesboro, and Malvery Grubb and late husband Herman Grubb of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Lester Stewart, Hense Stewart, Junior Stewart, Melvin Stewart, and Beulah Jackson.
Services were held on Thursday, August 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Barry Hubbard officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery at Ashers Fork.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
