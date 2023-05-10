Roscoe Asher, age 73, of London, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He leaves behind his son, Chris Asher of London, KY; his granddaughter, Isabella Asher; his sister Alma Allen of London, KY; as well as his special friend and caregiver, April Napier; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Bernice Davidson Asher; his parents, William & Berthie Napier Asher; and by six siblings, Willie Jo Asher, James Asher, Robert Ray Asher, Pauline Moore, Elma Asher, Oma Asher.
Roscoe worked for Revenue Boosters for more than 20 years. He loved to joke and carry on with his family and friends.
Funeral services for Roscoe Asher will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Goose Rock Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
