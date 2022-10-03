Roscoe Bowling 62 of Manchester KY son of the late Ray & Stella Bowling departed this life October 1, 2022 at 11:21 P.M. at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, KY.
He leaves to mourn his devoted wife Gladys Bowling, 64 of 46 years and his children Linda Bowling-Standafer, Pamela Henson, Viola Brumley, Nancy Bowling, Kimberly Sizemore, Jacqueline Hubbard, Jackie Bowling. He is also survived by his 17 nieces and nephews, 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 6 son-in-laws, 1 daughter-in-law and a host of family and friends.
He was the brother to Ida Henson, Lisa Henson, Reva Henson, Charlotte Henson, Angela Lovell, Marshall Bowling, and Bruce Bowling. As well as bonus brothers Wade Henson, Henry Nolan and Glenn Henson.
Proceeding him in his passing is his lovely daughter Brenda Facundo sisters; Linda Creech, Lonzie Mills, Bonnie Bowling, Sheryl Bowling and brother Jackie Bowling.
Roscoe was a kind hearted Christian-going person who would help anyone who needed it. He was a devoted family man. He enjoyed the outdoors he love to hunt, fish, cook, gardening, carpentry, etc., And was well known for his handmade furniture. The family has decided to have a remembrance ceremony which will announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.