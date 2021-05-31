Rose Begley Appleton, age 85 departed this life on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Millers Merry Manor in Peru, Indiana. She was born on Tuesday, September 10, 1935 in Harlan County, Kentucky to Marsh and Bertha Boggs Browning.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Raymond Begley and Kim, her son-in-law: Gene Sparks, her grandchildren: Kristi Brewer, Karen Sparks and Alyssa Begley as well as her great grandchildren: Cody Brewer, Meagan Collins, Brandon Collins and Laci Brewer. Also surviving is her sister: Lola Jordan (Dan) and her brothers: Leonard Browning (Cathy) and Marsh Browning, Jr. (Juanita).
She is preceded in death by her parents: Marsh and Bertha Browning, her husband: Thomas Appleton, her daughter: Kathy Sparks, her sister: Wanda Rogers and 5 brothers.
Graveside services for Rose Begley Appleton will be conducted on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1 PM at the Polly Marcum Cemetery in the Big Creek Community. She will be laid to rest in the Polly Marcum Cemetery.
No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
