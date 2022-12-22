Rosetta Napier was born May 6, 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Pearl Hacker and Emma Martin Hacker. She was united in marriage to Carl Napier who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Kay Smallwood and Carla Owens and husband Scott all of London; four siblings, Irene Deaton and husband Jennings, and Ethel Hibbard and husband Roger all of Manchester, Kentucky, Geneva Jones and Chris Hacker all of London, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brent Gray, Misty Creech, Brandon Owens and Tyler Owens; four great-grandchildren, Keaton Creech, Karlee Gray, Hudson Owens, and Ava Owens; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Pearl Hacker Jr., Cecil Hacker, Hazel Sizemore, Jack Hacker, Mary Grubbs, J.D. Hacker, and Ralph Hacker.
She was an former employee of Wal-Mart as a door greeter, and a supervisor over housekeeping at Marymount Hospital in London, and a member of Park Place Church of God.
Rosetta Napier departed this life Wednesday, December 14, 2022 being 91 years, 7 months, and 8 days of age.
The Funeral Service for Rosetta Napier will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday at Park Place Church of God with Todd Parker and Steven Baker officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.
The family of Rosetta Napier will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Friday December 16, 2022 at 6:00 pm.
Pallbearers: Brent Gray, Brandon Owens, Tyler Owens, Raymond Creech, Keaton Creech, and Hudson Owens.
