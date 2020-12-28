Rosetta “Rose” (Hobbs) Swafford, age 80 of Franklin, Indiana, passed away Friday morning, December 25, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 22, 1940 to the late John and Cleo (Smith) Hobbs in Clay County, Kentucky. Rosetta was an original coalminers daughter.
Rosetta married Bobby Swafford on December 25, 1959 in Manchester, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1985. She retired from the Indiana Masonic Home in 2006.
Rosetta enjoyed reading her bible, listening to Gospel music, especially the Gaithers. She loved to cook, have family get togethers and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rosetta is survived by her three children: Patricia Hogue of Franklin, Juanita (Ronnie) Bowles of Franklin and Ronald (Natalie) Swafford of Trafalgar. Her nine grandchildren: Brandy Hogue (Troy Sinnet), Jacob (Melia) Hogue, Christopher Bowles, Alisha (Anthony) Savage, Bobby (Hali) Swafford, Elizabeth Billeaudeaux, Victoria Swafford (Kevin Hendren), Katie Swafford and Evan Swafford; her seven great grandchildren: Zoey Hogue, Harrison Savage, Kailey, Kinsley and Keagan Billeaudeaux, Kaiden Hendren and Wesley Swafford, her two daughter-in laws, Deanna Swafford and Laleaka Swafford. Rosetta is also survived by one sister: Bessie (Russell) Colter of Corbin, Kentucky and two brothers: Don (Jackie) Hobbs of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Hughie (Joan) Hobbs of Manchester, Kentucky.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, her husband Bobby, two sons Johnny Swafford and Jimmy Swafford and son-in-law Ricky Hogue.
Mr. David Hogue will conduct a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30th at Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. An additional visitation and funeral service will be conducted by Rev. George David Blair at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky on Saturday, January 2nd with visitation from 11- 1 p.m. and a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Swafford’s Branch Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky. All guests attending visitation and/or services will be required to wear a mask at all times in an effort to promote a safe environment.
Condolences may be made to the Swafford family at www.meredith-clark.com.
