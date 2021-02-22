Rosie Smallwood Mayfield passed away on February 16th, 2021 in Oneida, TN at her daughter's home. Rosie was 81 years old. She was the daughter of Roy and Ethel Stewart Smallwood. She was born on July 4th, 1939 in Clay County, KY. She was married to Chester Mayfield for 54 years.
She is survived by the following children: Charlie Mayfield, Martha Pearl Hicks, Linda Bryant, BH Mayfield, all of Manchester, KY, Evelyn Clements of Oneida, TN, and Mary Helen Wietlisbach of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by one brother Bob Smallwood of Manchester, KY. As well as 26 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, by her husband Chester Mayfield. By one daughter Darlene Ealy and one son Harley Mayfield, by one grandson Barry Hicks, as well as the following brother and sisters, Roy Smallwood Jr, Bertha Owens Smallwood, Stella Smallwood, Florence Smallwood, and Alta Vandaventer Smallwood.
Services for Rosie will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 26th, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Peters Lewis Cemetery on Goslin Branch.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 26th, at Britton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be made to Britton Funeral Home.
