Roskoe May, 98, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, November 15th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek.
Roskoe was born in Manchester, KY on October 22, 1922, a son of the late Nicey and Harrison May.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lizzy (Mills) Mays.
Roskoe is survived by children: Roscoe May, Jr. and wife Billie, Elbert May, and Nicey May, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother, Denver May of Indiana; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Roskoe was preceded in death by his children, Margaret Mills and Oscar Mills, and by several brothers and sisters.
Graveside Services were held on Wednesday, November 18th at the May Family Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
